Reconciling the dates and inconsistencies

TENSING RODRIGUES

The dates, even if they are approximate, have played a crucial role in our discussion of the peopling of Komkan. Not so much because we are keen on knowing who came when, but because they help us link the different events in history in a cause and effect relationship; because they help us understand why the people did what they did. But as we progressed, we noticed several inconsistencies in dates; the dates which made sense in a given context, seemed to make no sense in a different context; the cause and effect relationship seemed to collapse. This is not unexpected. The dates are dated – that is they are arrived at based on the information available at that time; as new information comes in they may change. Also the dates fixed in a given context, and which make perfect sense in that context, may fail to make sense when you place them in a different context.

Our purpose at the moment is to bring together all such ‘contexts’ we have dealt with, and identify the inconsistencies. Even doing just this goes a long way, because then we can red flag those points of time and events. Then we can look for the causes of the inconsistencies. We may succeed in this or not. Because some inconsistencies may arise out of the fundamental differences between alternative scientific processes used to arrive at the date; often these can be irreconcilable. Often one date is obviously wrong, or both are wrong. Then we need to rework the processes more carefully. Even that may not be as easy as it appears.

To start with we map the events against time, and observe how they cluster or disperse. We may find two events clustering together close in time. We cannot immediately jump at a causal relationship between them; the relationship needs to make sense. Sometimes, two events which should have been clustered together close in time because of an assumed relationship, may be far apart on the map. Then either it is the lag effect or the assumption is wrong or that data is faulty.

The first cluster, spread over 8,000 BCE – 7,000 BCE, includes the following events. The end of the Ice Age; the in-migration of the ksatriya from the Near East into the Indian sub-continent; the submergence of Kathiyavad (Kusasthali); the crossing of Vimdhya by Agastya. The deglaciation (melting of ice) must have begun around 19,500 BCE, the temperatures increasing gradually till about 15,500 BCE. But this was mostly confined to the higher latitudes, the tropical temperatures remaining more or less unaltered. That was followed by a steep increase in temperatures across the latitudes up to about 7,500 BCE [Shakun et al, 2012 : Global Warming Preceded By Increasing Carbon Dioxide Concentrations During The Last Deglaciation, Nature, Volume 484, 50]. Based on the work done by Cavalli-Sforza and others, Gadgil places the in-migration of the ksatriya from the Near East into the Indian sub-continent at about 8,000 BCE [Gadgil et al ,1998 : Peopling Of India, in Balasubramanian & Rao, The Indian Human Heritage, 107]. Gadgil is probably referring to the migration of the Zagros farmers to the Kachi-Bolan plain in Balochistan. Gadgil talks about the migrants who brought in wheat and barley domestication technologies; that’s exactly what the Zagros farmers brought to Mehrgadh. We do not seem to have direct evidence that the Zagros farmers were fleeing the Ice Age.

Probably they were not. Because by 7,000 BCE when they crossed the Bolan pass and settled in Mehrgadh, the Ice Age was already at its fag end. But the conditions in Kachi-Bolan plain were definitely more attractive than in ‘arid plateaus, ridges and deserts of Iran’ [Gangal et al, 2014 :The Near-Eastern Roots of the Neolithic in South Asia, in PLoS ONE Volume 9, Number 5, 2]. According to Costantini et al, from about 7,000 BCE to about 4,000 BCE “the region was probably a fertile plain formed of shallow lake beds with humid climate” [Costantini et al, 2000: Studies In The Vegetation History of Central Baluchistan, Pakistan, in South Asian Archaeology 1997, Volume 1]. So an indirect causal link between the Ice Age and the in-migration of the ksatriya from the Near East into the Indian sub-continent did exist.

But it is the next events in the cluster that bring in the inconsistency: the submergence of Kathiyavad (Kusasthali) around 7,500 BCE and the crossing of Vimdhya by Agastya more or less around the same time.

Archaeological evidence suggests that there exist submerged structures about 20 kilometres off the present day coast of gulf of Khambat; stone artefacts, potsherds, hearth pieces, animal bones and human teeth have been found embedded in fluvial sands and silts at the site. A carbonised wooden log found at the same site was dated to around 7,500 BCE by 14 C dating. [Kathiroli et al, 2002: A New Archaeological Find in the Gulf of Cambay, Gujarat, in Journal Of Geological Society Of India, Volume 60, Number 4, 419]. Abhyankar places the crossing of the Vimdhya by Agastya and his velir around 7,000 to 8,000 BCE; the velir appear to be a group of ksatriya who migrated from the Indo-Gangetic plain into Tamilakam [Abhyankar, 2005: Folklore and Astronomy: Agastya A Sage And A Star, Current Science, Volume 89, 2174]. This migration, one among many similar southward migrations of the ksatriya, is assumed to be in response to the submergence of Kathiyavad. The link between the submergence of Kathiyavad and the crossing of Vimdhya by Agastya seems to be fairly tenable.

But it is the timing of the in-migration of the ksatriya into the Indian sub-continent and the submergence of Kathiyavad and the resultant exodus of the ksatriya, which seems to be inconsistent; the two events are too close in time. The beginnings of the ksatriya rural settlement in Mehrgadh have been placed at 7,000 BCE. They could not have reached Kathiyavad, settled there, developed an urban civilisation and fled from it in such a short time, 1,000 to 1,500 years. Either the settlement of the ksatriya in Kathiyavad has to be anticipated or the submergence of Kathiyavad and the exodus of the ksatriya has to be postponed.

At this point, it seems to be more reasonable to delink the submergence of Kathiyavad and the resultant exodus of the ksatriya from the end of the Ice Age. The link is also not consistent with the Harappan Timeline constructed by Gangal by integrating GIS information on topography and hydrology with radiocarbon and archaeological dates [Gangal et al, 2010 : Spatio-Temporal Analysis Of The Indus Urbanisation, in Current Science, Volume 98, Number 6, 847]. Gangal’s maps show emergence of settlements in Kathiyavad only around 4,000 BCE.