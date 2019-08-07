Regularisation of houses, CZMP dominates Poinguinim gram sabha

Canacona: The issue of regularisation of houses together with other issues was raised during the Poinguinim village panchayat gram sabha held on Sunday. Sadolxem panch Vipin Prabhugoankar, said that the house numbers have to be allocated to 150 applicants.

Out of 150 applications, 60 houses have no proper documents and other necessary NOC’s from the authorities, he said.

It was decided to allocate the house numbers at the earliest as per law after verification of documents while the other 60 applicants would be given a grace period of 1 year to submit their documents to the panchayat.

Panch Rudresh Namshikar brought to the notice of the gram sabha that there are many errors in the draft CZMP as far as coastal areas of Poinguinim panchayat are concerned.

“The plan does not depict the buffer zone, fishermen houses, fishing zones, Talpona jetty, crematoriums, traditional ways to go to the beaches and religious places,” he said.

As this will cause problems in the future Namshikar said that a new CZMP plan is needed to be planned in a proper way.

After discussion it was resolved that all local stakeholders should be taken into confidence and the gram sabha in its resolution decided that the villagers have to bring forth their objections and suggestions to the panchayat, which had to be submitted to the coastal management department by the panchayat.

Prabhakar Paiginkar, former sarpanch of the village panchayat brought to the notice of the gram sabha that bundhs on river Galgibaga are in a dilapidated state and there is salt water ingression in most of the wells during the summer

season.

Sunil Poiguinkar showed his displeasure over no one attending the recently held workshop by WRD on Water Conservation as per the second mission assigned by the Prime Minister on ground water.

He suggested that Kulti plateau could be identified to take up the programme of water conservation in the village.

Sarpanch Jagdish Goankar, panch Bipin Prabhu, Kishore Poiguinkar, Raju Mokardekar was amongst those present.