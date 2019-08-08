Remembering Bhausaheb Bandodkar

To mark the death anniversary of Goa’s first CM, Bhausaheb Bandodkar, Gomantak Maratha Samaj (GMS), Goa is organising various activities on August 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gomantak Maratha Samaj Hal, Panaji. Present on the occasion will be deputy chief minister, Chandrakant Kavlekar, and Yatish Kakodkar.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, president of Gomantak Maratha Samaj, Panaji, Gorakh Mandrekar said: “We have already conducted elocution competition on the life and work of Bhausaheb Bandodkar for high school students in all 12 talukas. The final round of taluka level will be held on August 12.”

Apart from this a poster competition for higher secondary students and an elocution competition for primary teachers across Goa will be held on the same day. “For the last two years we have received a very good response from school children and this year too we got lot of participation from students. This year, we have invited teachers as well,” said Mandrekar. He further added that Bandodkar brought a lot of development and projects like Kala Academy, Goa Medical College, etc. Hence, through this programme, they want today’s younger generation to know about Bandodkar’s work and his vision.