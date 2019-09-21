Remembering the shoot-out at Margao

Sanjeev V Sardesai

In this article let us drive into the heart of Margao, the commercial capital of Goa, and be a witness to a tragic event of yesteryears that occurred a century and three decades ago on September 21, 1890.

We have to understand that in Goa, the Portuguese regime which had a hold only on Tiswadi, Bardez, and Salcete (including Mormugao) from November 25, 1510 AD, to approximately 1788 AD, were on a high as they had extended their land boundaries from south to north of the lands, which now were covered under a new identity of “Goa”.

For the Portuguese administration in Goa, it was a huge administrative victory. Such new found military triumph and added land assets was bound to create an air of impervious self-worth among the local Portuguese administration in Goa, and it was possibly this impervious attitude may have led to a very dreadful incident at Holy Spirit Church Square, Margao.

When we enter Margao City from the Colva Circle or from towards the bus terminus side, this part of Margao is called as the “Old Market” or “Moddkeancho Bazar” (pottery market). A narrow lane leads the route to the magnificent ecclesiastical edifice of the city – The Holy Spirit Church. And along this narrow lane, towards the left, one can see an extended ground plus one building, which is now in a very dilapidated state of collapse. At one time, this building housed the Camara Municipal de Margao or the Margao Municipality. Presently, the municipality has a majestic building in the heart of the city, facing the Margao gardens.

The spark for this incident was lit near this building, and later spilled onto the open square, culminating in this sad incident. The Portuguese Government had a system where the local administration would allow local citizens to participate and contest the municipal elections. However, the municipality had not had elections nor was transacting its business in a fair manner. Due to uncertainty and disagreements, on April 30, 1890, the Portuguese governor dissolved the municipal council and appointed councilors, until fresh municipal elections could be held.

In the municipal elections held, two parties contested – Partido Ultramarino, which had the backing of the then Governor and Partido Indiano, which was established by Jose Inacio de Loyola. It was suspected that this election would be rigged for the governor backed candidate ‘Brandao’ to win. This suspicion was fortified when after the election, it was found that the Partido Indiano candidate had won, but the disappointed governor dissolved the Camara Municipal de Salcete itself. September 21, 1890 was declared as the fresh date of elections. Incidentally, both parties fielded the same candidates.

The local populace, who were aware of the earlier unfair chicanery, suspected that a similar incident would repeat itself on the new election date, and gathered en mass near the old Municipality. Due to the crowd being restless and resorting to stone throwing and shouting, the armed military was called in.

The Church Square did not have a compound wall and was lined with private mansions. One of these mansions, a ground plus one structure, towards the south side belonged to Salvadore Filipe Alvares. Many of the people favouring the local candidate of Partido Indiano, stood here to observe. It was then that a photographer made an appearance and started to take pictures. Perturbed by his presence, the administrator ordered the troops to fire upon the civilians.

People started running helter-skelter and some ran towards the house of Alvares. The soldiers trained their guns in that direction and shot at those fleeing people. Sadly the Church Mass had just got over, and it is said that a person who had just come out of the church succumbed to bullet injuries. In this shoot-out almost 22-23 people lost their lives.

The leaders of Partido Indiano who were also present at the Alvares house escaped from the back door and crossed the border into the safety of Indian territories, only to return after bail and pardon was granted.

A stark reminder of this shoot-out can be seen on the house of Salvadore Filipe Alvares in the form of three bullet holes, created when the bullets made their impact. While two bullet holes are seen from outside, one bullet hit the wall inside, near the staircase of the house. These marks of solemnity are preserved by the owners by encasing them in brass rings, with the date ‘21-9-1890’ etched on it.

As Goa’s famous author Maria Aurora Couto recalls in her book ‘Goa: A Daughter’s story’, the situation here was so disreputable that it led to penning a poem ‘Setembrachya 21ver’ by Carlos Trinidade Dias, addressing the incident. The poem goes as: ‘Setembrache ekvissaveru / Camrachem foddlem daru / Deddxen soldad addle / Mis zaunchea vellaru / Rogtacheo zaleo zori / Pad’Lucas alment mari / Otmen salvar kori’. (Translation: On the 21st of September/ The municipality doors were shattered / 150 soldiers were summoned / When the Mass was in progress / There were rivers of blood / Padre Lucas sprinkled holy water / and saved the souls). A beautiful book published by Leonard Fernandes – ‘Massacre in Margao – A graphic history of 21st September 1890’ is also available, with realistic caricatures.

On September 21, 2015, 125 years later, an obituary advertisement in local daily refreshed the sad happenings of this day.

As we pass this house, near Holy Spirit Church Square, let us pray for the souls of those who lost their lives on this date, a century ago. Today it is part of the heritage of Margao.