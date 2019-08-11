Renewal of trade licences of offshore casinos to stop soon

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) will soon stop the renewal of trade licences of the offshore casinos, anchored in the River Mandovi along the capital city.

The trade licences are required by these casinos to run their offices inside the jurisdiction of the Corporation.

Coming out with this decision, City Mayor Uday Madkaikar said that a related decision would be reached at the forthcoming meeting of the CCP council.

Speaking further, Madkaikar said that he wants the offshore casinos to move out of Mandovi river. “The CCP is ready to forego its Rs 30 lakh revenue that comes from such renewal of licences,” he maintained.

The City Mayor told this daily that he does not want the offshore casinos to spoil the life of Goan people,





especially local youth. “These casinos, without the trade licences, would not be able to operate their offices in the city as also display their signboards in the CCP jurisdiction,” he noted.

It may be recalled that city MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, during his poll campaign, had promised to remove the casinos from the Mandovi river, within 100 days of being elected.

The CCP had also cracked down on an offshore casino’s footpath encroachments, earlier this year.