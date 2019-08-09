Rescue teams still not reached Divar; locals in dire straits

Muddiwado, Bhakrowado and Marjuve areas of Divar islands are not contactable. Also till date no government machinery has reached these areas on rescue operations.

Students have not gone for school for last 7 days as entire road is submerged. Local are up in arms over the lethargic attitude of government.

Rescue teams and their MLAs are in contacted with other flood affected areas. But not a single minister, MLA and government machinery has reached Muddiwaddo, Bhakrowaddo and Marjuve. Locals are using boats to reach city to bring medicine and food and even to go to work. There is fear that fields have been destroyed due to saline water.