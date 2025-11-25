‘Reservation’ change triggers allegations of govt manipulation

NT Reporter | Margao

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have strongly criticised the State Election Commission (SEC)’s decision to modify its November 6 notification and change reservation pertaining to the Raia ZP constituency from Scheduled Tribe (ST) to ST Women, alleging government interference and political manipulation ahead of the polls.

GFP president Vijai Sardesai accused the government of influencing the SEC in advancing its hidden ZP election agenda.

Sardesai said the last-minute alteration, made after the election date was announced, reflected the government’s fear and an attempt to prevent certain candidates from contesting while favouring others.

He said the move exposed the government’s duplicity, adding that although the party had announced

Luis Quadros as its candidate and begun campaigning, the GFP would now field his wife and continue its campaign.

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas alleged that the BJP, fearing strong support for the AAP candidate in Raia, resorted to altering the reservation category to weaken the party’s prospects.

He said the people would respond to the government’s tactics at the polls.

Sources said the Congress, which has termed the SEC’s move as favourable to BJP, is considering challenging the decision on the Raia ZP seat in an appropriate forum.