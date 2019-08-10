Respite from heavy rain likely

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain at isolated areas in Goa while giving a yellow warning to the state till Sunday.

Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings – it indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next two days that could affect the public.

On Friday, due to the weakening of the cyclonic wind, the state witnessed heavy rainfall at a few places and very heavy rain at isolated places. Goa received 82.6 mm rain on Friday. The average rain recorded in last 24 hours was 33.7 mm.

As the cyclonic wind has disappeared, the rain intensity on Friday was not as severe as witnessed on Thursday. However, the offshore trough has strengthened from South Maharashtra to Kerala coast which will bring in heavy rain accompanied with strong winds at isolated places for the next 48 hours.