Restrictions will continue for a while in Kashmir

PTI

Srinagar

Barring “localised incidents” in the valley, the situation has been calm in Jammu and Kashmir with arrangements made to celebrate Independence Day in all districts, though restrictions will remain for some time in Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday. The main Independence Day function will be held at S K Stadium here with Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisting the national flag, principal secretary in the Jammu and Kashmir administration Rohit Kansal said.

He said further relaxations in prohibitory orders has been given in a large number of areas, including Srinagar.

“Local authorities, as before, are keeping a close watch on the situation and offering relaxations wherever the situation warrants it,” he said, adding there has been no major report of any untoward incident in the valley while civil supplies continue to be normal.

Additional director general of Jammu and Kashmir police Munir Khan said restrictions in Jammu have been completely lifted.

“Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed and schools and other establishments there are functioning. Restrictions will continue in some places of Kashmir for sometimes,” he told reporters here.

He said there were “localised incidents” in parts of Srinagar and other districts in the valley, but these were contained and dealt with locally.

There have been no major injuries to anyone, he said at a press conference.

Khan said there were a few pellet injuries in the valley that have been treated.

“Our biggest endeavour is to ensure there is no civilian casualty,” he said

Kansal said arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day are complete in all the districts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

In Jammu, the Independence Day celebrations would be led by an advisor to the Governor while celebrations would be held at divisional, district and sub-district levels as well, he said.

“The general view is that the situation has been calm, relaxed, there have been no reports of untoward incidents which prompted relaxations. Based on local assessments, there will be some relaxations tomorrow and the general policy is to relax as much as possible,” he said.

Asked about the number of people detained, Khan said he would not talk about individuals.

“In a law and order situation like this, there are different kinds of detention… Preventive detention to ensure the established miscreants do not vitiate the peaceful atmosphere… So you have to take preventive steps,” he said.