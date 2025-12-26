Rights panel takes suo motu of eviction notice to rape accused’s family

Panaji: The Goa Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of an eviction notice issued to the family of an accused in a case involving the sexual abuse of a six-year-old girl.

Acting on newspaper reports published in local dailies on December 25, the Commission issued notices to the secretary of the Socorro panchayat, directing the authority to submit a detailed report and appear before the commission on January 6, 2026, at 10.30 am.

The eviction notice, reportedly issued by the Socorro panchayat, has triggered debate on whether punitive action against an entire family for the alleged crime of one individual violates fundamental rights.

The Commission, comprising acting chairperson Desmond D’Costa and member Pramod V Kamat, directed the panchayat secretary to appear either in person or through an authorised representative to explain the circumstances and legal basis for issuing the eviction notice.

The authority has also been asked to submit a comprehensive reply addressing the human rights implications of the action.