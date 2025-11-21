Rising crimes: Major shake-up in Goa police

NT Reporter | Panaji

Amid the rising crimes in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant effected a major shake-up in the state police posting superintendent of police (Konkan Railway) Harishchandra Madkaikar as North Goa superintendent of police, replacing incumbent SP Rahul Gupta.

Gupta’s transfer comes in the wake of the rising crimes including daring dacoities. There has been no breakthrough in the latest dacoity that took place in Baina in Mormugao taluka.

As per an order issued by the Department of Personnel on Thursday, Madkaikar has been posted as the North Goa SP. South Goa superintendent of police Tikam Singh Verma has been asked to hold the charge of SP Konkan Railway in addition to his duties.

In another order, the government has issued the transfer order of six deputy superintendents of police.

As per the order issued on Thursday, deputy superintendent of police Hiru Kavalekar has been posted as deputy superintendent of police (Konkan Railway), Sudesh Velip has been named as deputy superintendent of police (headquarters Panaji), Brutano Paxito as deputy superintendent of police (ATS), Nilesh Rane as SDPO Canacona, Braz Menezes has been posted as deputy superintendent of police FRRO and Nutan Verekar has made deputy superintendent of police (anti-human trafficking unit) with additional charge of women police station.

It is pertinent to note that Opposition parties have raised concern over the collapsing situation of law and order in the state.