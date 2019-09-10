Rising Goans alleges scam in Electricity Dept, Cheif EE denies allegations

There is a ghotalo in the electricity department. And it involves the chief electrical engineer. This is the allegation by NGO Rising Goans. The NGO says it has evidence about this and alleges that the Power Minister is in the know. However, the chief electrical engineer denies it all.

A tender was issued for electrical items to ensure maintenance state wide. However, this tender was abruptly cancelled, Rising Goans chief Shailendra Velingkar alleged. This tender was given to Pooja Industries, which Velinkar alleged has a connection to the chief electrical engineer.

