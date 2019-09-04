River Sal source of livelihood to nearly 3000 families

NT NETWORK

River Sal is not just the lifeline of Salcete but it is the daily bread for nearly 3000 families who benefit from the sea.

The uniqueness of the river remains that fishing activities continue throughout the year even during the monsoon as the river matches no other and is a hotspot for clams (tisreos) Mussels (xinanio) river crabs (kurlio) oysters (calvan) and a variety of fish.

The river also draws nearly 300 women who engage in extracting shellfish which finds its way to the market and has been a tradition passed on from generation to generation.

Teodolina Colaco (47) who is into extraction of seashells from the river said, “We used to go to the river to fish for clams and oysters and with the sale of fish we would fund our school books. All this used to happen by getting up as early as 4 am, thereafter we would proceed to school. Till today we still make a living and the trade I learnt from my grandparents and parents have now been passed on to my children.

89-year-old Luciana Cardozo said, it’s been over 80 years since I have been into the river and made a living from collecting shellfish be it oysters, clams or for that matter tisreos. I was very small when I started and used to follow my grandparents. This is the only trade we know and make a living from.

Another lady Cristina Cardozo (65) said, I have followed the trade for the last 50 years from my forefathers and have been venturing into the river to collect oysters, mussels and tisreos right from Cavelossim to Assolna and bring it home before de-shelling it and taking the shellfish at 3 am to Margao.

Lurdino Fernandes said the river has been able to sustain so many families over the years as people have been sensitive towards the river and maintain the balance. The uniqueness is that various shellfish be it mussels, oysters or tisreos keep returning to the river year-after-year. He said the month of September is special as it will be a peak season for oyster harvesting.

Remedious Crasto (50) said, “River Sal is like our second mother and the popularity of the fish is none to any other river in Goa”.

We have witnessed a lot of ups and downs over the years with pollution in the river taking a toll on the catch, yet the river continues to battle human adversity, he said.