‘Romi script suffered injustice for 37 years due to exclusion’

Margao

Global Konknni Forum (GKF) president Antonio Alvares said that although the state government provides grants to the Dalgado Konknni Akademi (DKA), this cannot justify overlooking or suppressing the demand for justice to the Roman script.

He was speaking at a programme organised to create awareness at St Theresa Church Hall, Chaudi–Canacona, aimed at reaching the grassroots and strengthening the movement for justice to the Roman script in the Official Language Act.

“GKF’s movement is backed by Article 29(1) of the Constitution, which guarantees linguistic and cultural groups the right to protect, preserve and promote their language, script and culture,” said Alvares.

GKF secretary Jose Salvador Fernandes said Konkani has suffered grave injustice for 37 years due to the exclusion of the Roman script from the Act. He cautioned that unless equal status is granted soon, the damage may deepen.

The harmful effects of the Act were not immediately visible in 1987 but are now evident, said Alvares.

“Language is not merely a medium of communication but a pillar of cultural continuity, unity and identity. The Roman script carries the unique cultural heritage of a community that has nurtured and promoted Konkani for decades. The Roman script cannot be allowed to fade away because of the Official Language Act,” he said.

Veteran Konkani activist, writer, poet and journalist Manuel Fernandes also spoke about the decades of injustice faced by the Roman script under the OLA.

Parish Priest Fr Socorro Colaco welcomed the gathering. GKF executive member Vivek C Pereira proposed the vote of thanks.