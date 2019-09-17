Ronaldo breaks down in tears watching late father’s video

New Delhi: Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo broke down in tears during a recent interview with English journalist Piers Morgan while taking about his father Jose Dinis Aveiro. Morgan showed Ronaldo a video of his father where he talked about how proud he was because of his son’s achievements. Ronaldo claimed that he had never seen the video and became extremely emotional while taking about Aveiro who died in 2005.

“I never saw the video. I never saw that video. Unbelievable. To be the number one and he doesn’t see anything. He doesn’t see me receive awards,” Ronaldo said during the interview. When Morgan said that Aveiro was never able to see how great Ronaldo became, the footballer responded – “Never. My family see, my mum, my brothers, even my old son, but my father, he didn’t see nothing, and it was… he died young.”

Aveiro passed away on the eve of Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League encounter against Villarreal in 2005 and manager Alex Ferguson allowed him to miss the match in order to be with his father in the hospital.

In a recent interview, Ronaldo also admitted that his long-time rivalry with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has made him “a better player” and that he enjoys a “healthy” rivalry with the Argentine great. During the UEFA awards ceremony which took place earlier this month, Ronaldo was once again all praise for Messi and even said that he is open to having dinner with the Argentine – something that they have not done till now.

“I really admire the career he has had and from his side, he has already talked of the disappointment when I left Spain because it was a rivalry that he appreciated,” Ronaldo told TVI in Portugal.

“I have no doubt that Messi has made me a better player and vice-versa. When I am winning trophies it must sting him and it’s the same for me when he wins,” he said. “I have an excellent professional relationship because we have been sharing the same moments for 15 years.