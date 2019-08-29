Rosary HSS, GVM HSS, Fr Agnel HSS fire their way into semis

NT NETWORK

Fatorda

Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim, GVM’s Higher Secondary School, Ponda and Fr Agnel Higher Secondary School, Verna entered the semifinals of Inter-Higher Secondary School Football Tournament organised by DSYA after chalking out their respective wins played at artificial grounds, Fatorda on Wednesday.

Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim defeated SVVM Higher Secondary School, Borim-Ponda 3-0.

Meven Dias opened the account for Rosary Higher Secondary School, finding the mark in the 15th minute while the other two goals were scored by Asfin Pinto in the 18th and 32nd minute.

In the other match, GVM’s Higher Secondary School, Ponda hammered Loyola Higher Secondary School, Margao 7-0.

Joshua D’Silva scored a hat-trick for GVM’s HSS bulging the nets in the 34th, 37th and 40th minute of play. The other goals were scored by Pushkar Prabhu (6th minute), who provided the lead to get his team going strong and then Laxman Gaude scored a fine brace of goals finding the mark in the 18th and 21st minute. The other goal for the winners was scored by Reedam Fondekar in the 26th minute.

GVM’s Joshau D’Silva was the pick of the lot and Loyola keeper Rufus Moraes could do nothing to stop Joshua who constanlty came charging up and scoring goals with ease.

Loyola defence was completely shaky in both the sessions of play and even as they tried to restrict the score, GVM’s Higher Secondary School lads were simply unstoppable from bulging the nets at regular intervals.

In the last match of the day, Fr Agnel Higher Secondary School, Verna registered a 3-0 win against Kamakshi Higher Secondary School, Ponda.

Wassim Inamdar scored a hat-trick in favour of Fr Agnel Higher Secondary School, Verna, finding the mark in the 6th, 23rd and 55th minute of play.

Rosary Higher Secondary’s Meven Dias, Asfin Pinto, Chadel Fernandes and Aaron Rodrigues imperssed a great deal for the team with their fine display of play along with their keeper Vellyo Silva who proved to be a good pair of hands.

SVVM’s goalkeeper Navash tried a lot to prevent his goal from crumbling under pressure, while Melvito Vaz, Sarvesh Shekar and Sidhartha Borkar tried to prevent the Rosary Higher Secondary School strikers from causing further damage.

GVM’s Higher Secondary School will now meet Rosary Higher Secondary in the semifinals, while the other semifinals against Fr Agnel Higher Secondary is yet to be decided depending on the outcome of other matches to be played during the course of this week.