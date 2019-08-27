Rosary HSS, Navelim emerge triumphant

NT NETWORK

Fatorda

Rosary Higher Secondary School, Navelim thrashed Our Lady of The Rosary High School, Dona Paula 5-0 in the finals to emerge champions of Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament for U-17 Girls, at artificial grounds, Fatorda-Margao on Monday.

Flani Costa scored a brilliant hat-trick while Jossel Mascarenhas and Razia Pereira netted a goal each as Rosary HSS fetched them the ticket to Delhi where they will play in the main tournament.

The girls of Our Lady of The Rosary High School, Dona Paula looked quite young and could not stand the might of Rosary Higher Secondary School who were packed with experienced players who had participated in the main tournament in Delhi when Regina Martyrum HS, Assolna had qualified while representing Goa.

Having the huge advantage of these experienced players, Rosary HSS carved out an easy win against the much younger side from Dona Paula school.

Rosary HSS went into the lead in the very first minute through Flani Costa who then struck twice in the 3rd and 10th minute to complete her hat-trick.

Leading 3-0 at half time, Rosary HSS dominated the play in both the session and scored two more goals through Jossel Mascarenhas and Razia Pereira who found the mark in the 45th and 57th minute respectively.

Shradha Divkar, the young goalkeeper of Our Lady of The Rosary High School, had a busy day under the Dona Paula bar, but she stood bravely and faced the barrage of attacks but could do nothing much as the defence of the team went haywire.

As against this, Rosary HSS Navelim looked strong in all the departments of the game as they attacked regularly in both the sessions.

Flani Costa, Jossel Mascarenhas and Razia Pereira worked like a well-oiled machine to make most of the chances that came their way.

Attacking medio Clency Miranda, Tanya Rebello, Yukthi Patil and Rhea Pires were the other Rosary HSS players who performed well along with Myra D’Silva, Valany Rocha and Roshani Chavan who together formed a strong force.

Rosary HSS keeper Gauri Naik also did a good job under the bar as she thwarted moves made by Dona Paula school’s

Jane Fernandes and others.