Roti making business gets a foothold in city

Panaji: The rise in prices of Goa’s favouirite pao over the years has prepared ground for rotis and chapatis in the state, as many people in Panaji and its outskirts have earned popularity for their skills in roti making.

Uday Ballari, a popular name in roti/chapatti making business at Taleigao, has carved himself a niche in Panaji and Taleigao in the last three years.

Uday owes his success to his wife and a person by name Swami, who had started the chapati making business in Taleigao a couple of years back.

Uday says that Swami had a large number of customers, including restaurants, and had been making brisk business especially during festivals.

The people used to give Swami only wheat flour, Uday recalls, adding that Swami used to pay him Rs 70 per 100 rotis.

After Swami’s death, there was nobody to take care of his business, Uday says.

“My wife is good at making rotis, and we used to earn some money by making rotis for Swami. But after Swami‘s death we decided to start our own roti making business. We approached hotels and restaurants, thus began our business at a small scale,” he explains.

Slowly and steadily Uday’s business picked up, although shortage of labour has prevented him from going full steam in the business.

The labour shortage compelled Uday to turn down an order from a five-star hotel to supply 3000 rotis everyday.

Moreover, he needs capital to expand his business so as to tap the rising demand for rotis and chapatis.

However, Uday is hopeful. He says, “if God wishes, I may expand my business in future. I have not planned now. I take painting jobs whenever there is no demand for rotis.’’