Rough sea washes up jellyfish, trash on South Goa beaches

NT NETWORK

Margao

With rough sea conditions prevailing, South Goa beaches witnessed seasonal appearance of the Blue Button jellyfish and large amounts of garbage, while many fishermen stayed clear of venturing into the sea on Monday.

Sightings of the blue-coloured jellyfish were reported as early as last week. Drishti lifeguard services had issued a statement informing of the jelly fish sightings.

In their statement, they said that “the lifeguards spotted a cluster of Blue Button, a jelly-like marine organism, which washed ashore in North and South Goa. It is not powerful but may cause irritation to human skin. If spotted along the coast it is advised that one should avoid touching the marine organism as it can cause irritation to the skin.”

The Drishti services also urged locals and tourists not to venture into the sea due to the bad weather. Even wading into waters was not advisable as sea conditions were not favourable for swimming, it stated.

The beach shore in Benaulim, so also other beaches in the district saw a large amount of garbage including plastic sheets, bags, bottles, tree branches washed up as a result of the strong winds and underwater currents.

Fishermen and locals alike decided to pay heed to the warning and stayed away from the sea, even though Monday was a holiday. Benaulim beach wore almost a deserted look with only a handful of locals and tourists on the shore. Fishermen too refrained from venturing out into the sea while Drishti lifeguards kept a keen watch on the entire coast.