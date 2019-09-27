Row erupts over proposed floating casino shift to Calangute

Casinos are to be shifted out of the Mandovi or not. It is still all talk. But a row has already erupted between former MLA Congressman Agnelo Fernandes who has attacked the statements of current MLA Michael Lobo that he would shift one to Calangute. Michael has never been one to keep quiet and he has reacted strongly to Agnelo allegations.

Casinos have become part of the tourism landscape with no government willing to take any steps against them given the political and financial clout enjoyed by these operators.

