Rs 10 cr loss due to recent flooding

PANAJI

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Saturday said that as per the preliminary estimate of loss due to the recent flooding in North Goa, damages to houses and paddy fields were to the tune of Rs 10 crore in the four affected talukas of Bardez, Bicholim, Pernem and Sattari.

He also announced that Rs 50 lakh will be allotted from the MP fund for the relief work and more relief fund will be demanded from the Centre after estimating the actual loss.

Addressing the media after holding a review meeting with the North District Collector and deputy collectors on Saturday, Naik said that around 250 people were shifted and 85-100 houses have been damaged while 3-4 houses





collapsed. The preliminary loss is estimated to be Rs 10 crore, he said.

This was the worst situation the state has ever faced which was combined with heavy rain, surge in seawater level and the opening of dam gates due to a rise in water level thus wreaking havoc in villages of Bardez, Bicholim, Pernem and Sattari.

“Teams have been prepared to assess the damage. The survey will be completed within eight days and compensation will be paid by the state government to those who have been affected,” assured Naik.