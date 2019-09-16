Rs 10 lakh worth damage as upper floor of house catches fire

Mapusa: An upper floor of a house at Agarwada-Chopdem was gutted in a fire, resulting in damage to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. However, fire personnel managed to save property worth around Rs 20 lakh. The exact cause of fire was not known.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at around 10.55 am when a fire broke out on the first floor of the house owned by Chandrakant Kotwal.

A team of fire personnel, attached to Pernem fire station, rushed to the spot and another fire tender from Mapusa was also called in.

The impact of the fire was such that entire roofing on the upper floor was damaged, walls developed cracks and due to heat cement plaster also peeled off. The upper floor room was used as a godown for storing spare parts of vehicles, it was learnt. The fire station in-charge of Pernem Namdev Parwar informed that in order to ascertain exact cause of fire they will write to the electricity department.