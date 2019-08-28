Rs 165-cr flood damage in Goa, written to Amit Shah for aid: CM

Mapusa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that Goa has suffered loss to the tune of Rs 165 crore in the recent flooding in different parts of the state.

“I have written to the Home Minister (Amit Shah) for financial relief,” he said, while speaking at a function in Colvale, Bardez on Tuesday. He also announced that those who volunteered in evacuation and rescue work will be honoured on December 19.

Keeping its word, the state government on Tuesday handed over flood relief cheques at Colvale panchayat.

Apart from CM, Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate, Tivim MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar, North Goa Collector R Menaka were also present.

The Collector informed that a compensation amount of around Rs 41.19 lakh has been allotted to affected families in Bardez. In all, 243 families have been affected due to damage of houses caused by flooding.

The CM said that “compensation will be provided to all affected households and if anyone has been left out they can contact mamlatdar for the same.”

Stating that there was a need to study what led to flooding in the state which affected North Goa, Sawant said that “I have instructed all the concerned departments like Public Works, Water Resources and others departments to submit a detailed report.” He lauded efforts of officials of different departments of Pernem, Bardez and Bicholim in the wake of flooding.

“Affected families had demanded adequate compensation before Ganesh and our government under the leadership of the chief minister has kept its promise,” said that Revenue Minister Monserrate.

Between August 6 and August 10 due to heavy rains and release of water from Tillari dam, many areas in North Goa had witnessed unusual flooding.

The Chief Minister said that “he will be writing to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on the operations schedule of the Tillari dam.”

The Chief Minister also disbursed cheques offering financial assistance to those affected in the Tiswadi taluka at the Secretariat in Porvorim. “Disaster is not in our hands but providing help is in our hands,” he said.

He said that the government has provided financial assistance in a very short span of time and added that “we are also working on providing relief to affected farmers.”

The Chief Minister urged the flood affected, especially those whose houses are damaged, to claim benefit under various schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana and Atal Asra Yojana.

The Chief Minister also disbursed relief cheques in Bicholim and said that the government is fully aware of losses faced by people from Bicholim, Pernem, Bardez, Sattari and Sanguem talukas owing to flooding.

He said that the damage assessment pertaining to fields and plantations is in progress and Rs 1.5 crore worth compensation will be distributed to flood-hit farmers.

Coming down heavily on opposition, he said that there was no need for the opposition to worry about the compensation to be given to the flood-hit people as the government knows to shoulder its responsibility. Cheques of financial relief were distributed to 105 people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that “we do not want Goa to become a state dependent on vegetables” and urged citizens to take up cultivation of vegetables to make Goa self sufficient.