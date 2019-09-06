Breaking News

Ruckus at MMC meet over ‘payment’ to Fomento

September 6, 2019 Goa News 4 Views

NT NETWORK

Margao

The special  meeting of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC), which was held on Thursday witnessed a ruckus as the opposition  councillors grilled the administration and the ruling councillors for agreeing to pay  Rs 1 lakh per day to the Fomento Green, which operates the waste treatment plant at Sonsoddo, without adopting any resolution.

The  acting  chairperson Tito Cardozo replied that the meeting was convened to discuss the Sonsoddo issue and also the court order which states that it is agreed between  the parties as  purely  a temporary  and ad hoc arrangement that  the applicant (Fomento)  shall continue  to run  the plant for a  period of one month (September)  and during the period the  respondent (MMC) shall pay the expense or the operation cost at a rate of Rs  1 lakh per day to carry on the day-to-day activity at the plant.

The chief officer Naik could not provide satisfactory  replies to the  questions raised by the councillors and the media as to who  proposed to pay Fomento  Rs  1 lakh a day as  waste treatment plant’s operational cost since  August 9, and  whose submission (oral or written  in the court) it was.   

The chief officer was repeatedly heard stating that “read the court order of  August 31.”  

He said that the decision came after  seating with the  arbitration penal.

“Convince the court that the council can pay  Rs 25,000 per day to Fomento, at least from   October 1 if the  Fomento  continues.. The  agreement signed in  2011 with  Fomento  clearly states that it was ready to accept  Rs 26 lakh  to  Rs 27 lakh per year. Now, the MMC has agreed to pay Rs 30 lakh per month. We want to  know  from  where the money  will come from?  How the chief officer will be arranging  for the huge amount?” the councilors Rupesh Mahatme,  Ketan Kurtarkar and  Doris Texeira shouted.    

The councillors suggested to the acting  chairperson  Cardozo and the  chief officer that  the matter has to be taken up before the  high-power committee constituted some years back by the  state government to resolve the Sonsoddo  issue. 

Interestingly, the council  did not  discuss or elaborate on its  future plan as to  what it would do if the Fomento did not continue; instead it is now banking on the  high power committee, of which the Chief Minister  is the head, to take an appropriate decision on it. 

Meanwhile, the  MMC has received  a bill of  Rs 53 lakh from  Fomento  as the  operational cost from August  9, the  day their  two-month  notice period of  termination of  services at the plant ended.

Fomento has approached the court, claiming the MMC has failed to honour  the agreement that it has signed in 2011.

