Ruckus at MMC meet over ‘payment’ to Fomento

Margao

The special meeting of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC), which was held on Thursday witnessed a ruckus as the opposition councillors grilled the administration and the ruling councillors for agreeing to pay Rs 1 lakh per day to the Fomento Green, which operates the waste treatment plant at Sonsoddo, without adopting any resolution.

The acting chairperson Tito Cardozo replied that the meeting was convened to discuss the Sonsoddo issue and also the court order which states that it is agreed between the parties as purely a temporary and ad hoc arrangement that the applicant (Fomento) shall continue to run the plant for a period of one month (September) and during the period the respondent (MMC) shall pay the expense or the operation cost at a rate of Rs 1 lakh per day to carry on the day-to-day activity at the plant.

The chief officer Naik could not provide satisfactory replies to the questions raised by the councillors and the media as to who proposed to pay Fomento Rs 1 lakh a day as waste treatment plant’s operational cost since August 9, and whose submission (oral or written in the court) it was.

The chief officer was repeatedly heard stating that “read the court order of August 31.”

He said that the decision came after seating with the arbitration penal.

“Convince the court that the council can pay Rs 25,000 per day to Fomento, at least from October 1 if the Fomento continues.. The agreement signed in 2011 with Fomento clearly states that it was ready to accept Rs 26 lakh to Rs 27 lakh per year. Now, the MMC has agreed to pay Rs 30 lakh per month. We want to know from where the money will come from? How the chief officer will be arranging for the huge amount?” the councilors Rupesh Mahatme, Ketan Kurtarkar and Doris Texeira shouted.

The councillors suggested to the acting chairperson Cardozo and the chief officer that the matter has to be taken up before the high-power committee constituted some years back by the state government to resolve the Sonsoddo issue.

Interestingly, the council did not discuss or elaborate on its future plan as to what it would do if the Fomento did not continue; instead it is now banking on the high power committee, of which the Chief Minister is the head, to take an appropriate decision on it.

Meanwhile, the MMC has received a bill of Rs 53 lakh from Fomento as the operational cost from August 9, the day their two-month notice period of termination of services at the plant ended.

Fomento has approached the court, claiming the MMC has failed to honour the agreement that it has signed in 2011.