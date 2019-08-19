S Goa District Hospital to be ready by November: CM

Margao: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Sunday said that the South Goa District Hospital would be ready for functioning by November.

Sawant, who was in Margao on Sunday, said this after paying a surprise visit to the Hospicio Hospital to get a firsthand account of the hospital administration.

Sawant took stock of the entire hospital by visiting the casualty wards, the outpatient departments and other facilities. Margao MLA and chairman of the public undertaking committee Digambar Kamat, Directorate of Health

Services (DHS) director Dr Jose D’Sa and hospital staff and doctors were present on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons after the inspection, Sawant acknowledged that the hospital was in need of a change. “Every South Goa MLA has raised this issue in the Assembly and I too feel after visiting it that people here are facing hardships, as the hospital is at 85 per cent occupancy. There are many facilities but the infrastructure is not in place here. Our target will be to shift the entire hospital to the new one by November. A plan to shift the hospital is also in place,” he said.

He said that the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) has assured that the work on the new hospital building would be complete by the end of September. “Once handed over, the DHS will require a month to shift everything to the new place. DHS has already made a plan on how to shift the entire hospital in one month. I can’t give a particular date but by mid or end of November, the hospital will definitely be inaugurated,” said Sawant.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged that the delay in completing the new hospital building was because the decisions were taking time. He said that the decision on the top floors of the building would be taken after the inauguration of the hospital.

Sawant also raised caution on the presence of the dialysis unit at the Hospicio Hospital. “Currently, the issue of the dialysis unit is still in the Supreme Court, so I don’t want to comment on it. But it is definitely a risk for patients availing dialysis here,” he said.

Kamat, who accompanied Sawant, said that he was closely monitoring the progress of work on the new hospital building. “Earlier, the main problem was with the treatment plant, morgue and operation theatres (OTs). The Chief Minister has said the OT issue has been resolved and will resolve the other issues also. Before 2020, the whole hospital will be shifted and there will be a reduction in the load on GMC,” he said.