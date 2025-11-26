S Goa gears up for PM’s visit ahead of Partagali Math event

NT Reporter | Margao

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the South Goa administration for smooth flow of traffic during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 550th anniversary celebrations of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math at Partagali, Canacona on November 28.

Thousands of devotees, spiritual leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend the unveiling of the 77-foot bronze idol of Lord Ram and the inauguration of the 3D projection mapping at Partagali Math on Friday.

To ensure smooth arrangements and prevent disruptions during the VVIP visit to South Goa this week, District Collector Egna Cleetus has prohibited agencies, individuals and organisations from excavating any roads from November 25 to 28.

Elaborate traffic plans have also been drawn up for the event.

Cleetus has also mandated the establishment of control rooms for the celebration of the 550th anniversary of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, scheduled from November 27 to December 7.

She has issued orders on road closures, diversions and traffic arrangements to manage the traffic congestion. The Collector has banned excavation of roads, shoulders, lanes and thoroughfares in South Goa, and directed that all excavation-related work

be completed by November 26. Police inspectors and senior officers have been instructed to enforce

the order.

On the establishment of control rooms at Partagali Math, Cleetus said it was essential to ensure effective monitoring, incident response and public grievance redressal during the celebrations and the anticipated visit of the Prime Minister. She said the emergency response will operate through number 112.

In a separate order, the Collector notified road closures, traffic diversions and designated parking and no-parking zones around the event venue. She has directed the traffic police to implement the traffic management plan to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles on November 28.