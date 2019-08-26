S Goa SP says mandals have been directed to ensure enhanced security

Margao: South Goa Superintendent of Police Arvind Gawas has said that Sarvajanik Ganesh utsav mandals in South Goa have been directed to ensure enhanced security at pandals to prevent untoward incidents during the celebrations.

Every sarvajanik Ganesh utsav mandal will have to install CCTV cameras, deploy security personnel in the vicinity, and install metal detectors.

Gawas said, “We have prepared an elaborate bandobast plan. Right now, we are coordinating with various mandals from South Goa to prevent any untoward incidents.”

He said that “Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals will have to install doorframe metal detector at the entry point and every person has to pass through it and will be subjected to frisking and manual checking in case of suspicion. The handbags will be checked manually.”

He further said that the mandals will have to install adequate number of CCTV cameras with night-vision facility to ensure that whole pandal area and surrounding areas are brought under surveillance with a minimum 15-day data storage facility.

He said that at least one surveillance camera will have to be installed facing the approach road.

“This is because images recorded should be clear, and the faces of the persons and vehicle number plates should be identifiable,” he added.

He said that sarvajanik Ganesh mandals have been asked to deploy adequate number of volunteers at the venues to maintain a queue system and to regulate movement of devotees so as to prevent rush and stampede.

The South Goa SP said that in order to prevent thefts adequate lighting arrangement has to be made in and around the pandal.

He said that office bearers have to be watchful and report any suspicious activity around their pandal.

According to the SP, adequate fire-fighting arrangement has to be made at the pandal. In case of any problem, police should be informed by dialing 100, he

added.