S Goa ZP members to take up gram sabha attendance issue with CM

Margao : Chairperson of South Goa zilla panchayat Navnath Naik on Tuesday said that the ZP members during a meeting with chief minister, which is scheduled on Wednesday, will urge him to make amendments to the Goa Panchayati Raj Act so that the ZP members can attend and take part in gram sabhas.

This demand was made by the ZP members during a meeting held on Tuesday at Collectorate here.

ZP member of Curtorim Moreno Rebello pointed out that there were allegations levelled against him at Sao Jose de Areal gram sabha and called an “outsider” despite the fact that he was invited for the gram sabha by the sarpanch.

“We are going to place our demand before the chief minister on Wednesday. We will also demand more funds. South Goa ZP members are not given adequate funds,” he said.

Former sarpanch and current ZP member Ulhas Tuenkar said he had passed a resolution to this effect during earlier meetings, but nothing happened.

He said that the ZP chief Navnath Naik should write to the director of panchayats regarding the gram sabha attendance by ZP members.

Former ZP chairperson and senior most ZP member Nelly Rodrigues said that ZP members are required to attend gram sabhas as a lot of local development works are carried out in their respective villages.

Meanwhile, a discussion was witnessed between member Nelly Rodrigues and chairperson Navnath Naik over the issue of ‘work tenders’ at the zilla panchayat meeting.

“Just five months are left and we have not received funds promised in the budget. When funds come, the ZP engineers delay the preparation of the file pertaining to the works to be carried out. The contractors also take their own time in starting the works,” Nelly said.

It was resolved to have a District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting at the earliest even though the chief executive officer of the ZP Agnelo Fernandes said that only six panchayats, of the total 69, have sent the plans and that once the ZP receives all the plans, the meeting can be held.