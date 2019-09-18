Sagar Kavach exercise today

Panaji: A comprehensive coastal exercise Sagar Kavach is scheduled on September 18 and 19. The objective of this exercise is to provide seamless seaward cover along the Goa coast jointly by all security agencies from coastal belt area line to the limit of territorial waters, that is, 12 nautical miles. The exercise will also assess the effectiveness of coastal fishing community in serving as ‘Eye and Ears’ for early warning of seaward threat.

The coastal security exercise is conducted and coordinated by Indian Coast Guard, district headquarters at Goa and is being supervised by the chief secretary. Various agencies like Coast Guard, Navy, Goa police, Goa coastal security intelligence agencies, MPT, Captain of Ports department, CISF and Customs and state government departments will take active part in the exercise.

Intelligence and infiltration will be induced in the exercise and the alertness and preparedness of the stakeholders including people of Goa will be tested.

This exercise provides the stakeholders an opportunity to improve upon standard operating procedure and test new operation concepts for coastal security.