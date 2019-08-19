Sal women’s group emerges winners

Vasco: Shree Bhumika Mahadev Karveshwar Mahila Bhajan Mandal of Sal, Bicholim, emerged champions at the All Goa late Sabaji (Dada) Revankar Women’s Bhajan Competition, organised by Shree Tirupati Balaji Sangeet Sanskrutik Sanstha of Headland Sada, Mormugao, recently.

The competition had the participation of 23 bhajan troupes.

The second prize was bagged by Shree Bhavikadevi Bhajan Mandal (Diwar), third prize by Shree Betaldev Mahila Bhajan Mandal (Tamsurla, Khandola). Shree Sai Shraddha Bhajan Mandal (Siolim) and Shree Shivsamarth Bhajan Mandal (New Vaddem, Vasco) secured fourth and fifth place respectively.

The consolation prizes were awarded to Shree Mahaganapati Mahila Bhajan Mandal (Amona), Shree Nagesh Maharudra Bhajan Mandal (Curca), Shree Ramnath Damodar Bhajan Mandal (Chicalim), Shree Ishwati Brahman Laxminarayan Bhajan Mandal (Sada), Shree Damodar Rastroli Ishwati Brahman Bhajan Mandal (Mormugao Harbour).

Best harmonium player prizes were bagged by Renuka Gaonkar, Shalaka Chawhan and Roshni Raut; best pakhwaj players prizes were awarded to Gauravi Naik, Vidhi Mapari and Dipraj Ghadi; best singer awards were won by Pratnya Rawal, Swarika Toraskar and Divya Khajnekar, and best gawlan singers awards went to Sharda Shetkar, Ekta Bhagat and Surekha Patekar.

The prizes were given away at the hands of chairman of Madgaon School Complex Co-operative Credit Society Kisan

Fadte.

The managing director of Maharaja Hotels Amit Kulkarni was the guest of honour.

The organising president Shubhada Dhekne and celebration committee president Navnath Korgaonkar were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the competition was inaugurated at the hands of priest Dattaprasad Bhat in the presence of MMC councillor Krishna Salkar, Bhavana Bhosle, Shubhada Dhekne and Navnath

Korgaonkar. The competition was judged by Nagesh Fadte and Digamber Kolwalkar (Volvoi). The programme was compered by Baburao Revankar. Vasudev Salgaonkar welcomed the gathering, while Sachin Honnawarkar proposed the vote of thanks.