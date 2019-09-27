Salcete VPs ‘in process’ of finalising CZMPs

NT NETWORK

Margao

Panchayats along coastal areas of Salcete taluka have started finalising the Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMPs), as they have been asked to do so before the end of the month.

Most of the panchayats had sought an extension till August 31 on the grounds that they were unable to complete the groundwork for verifying the plan.

They are now working to meet the September 30

deadline.

Among the several panchayats, Benaulim on Wednesday held a special gram sabha to discuss the plan and finalised it.

Speaking about the plan, Benaulim sarpanch Ezlina Fernandes said, “We had adopted a resolution to make changes to the draft map that was submitted to us. This included showing sand dunes, shacks and areas where fishermen park their boats and trawlers and sites of other traditional activities. This was done and finalised on Wednesday and we will be submitting it to the state government next week.”

The village panchayat of Betalbatim that has also sought an extension in the deadline is still in the process of finalising the plan.

“We are still in the process of finalising the plan. The groundwork and data collection process are already completed, and we are now finalising the plan. Once this is done, we will place it before the gram sabha and finalise it with people’s participation,” said Betalbatim village sarpanch Constacio Miranda.

The Cavelossim panchayat which was one of the first panchayats to submit a corrected version of the village’s CZMP, has already received the plan from the government and are in the process of perusing it, said village sarpanch Dionizio Dias.

Most of the panchayats during the consultative meetings held with traditional fishermen and farmers pointed to similar faults in the draft plans including incorrectly marked sand dunes along the beach coast, improper marking of fishing wards and fishermen’s houses and wrongly-marked CRZ line.