Sale of paper plates rises

Panaji: The water shortage in Panaji has become a blessing in disguise for at least two shopkeepers in the Panaji municipal market dealing in paper plates and banana and other leaf plates and cups.

The paper plates are in great demand due to the water shortage since the last five days.

Admitting that there is an increase in the sale of leaf and paper plates in the city during the last 4-5 days, the shopkeepers attributed the rise in the sale of such plates to the water crisis and the Shravan month, which is underway, when people usually prefer leaf plates. The shop keepers, however, said that there was neither a hike in the prices of such plates nor a drastic rise in the sale of these goods.