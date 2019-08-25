Saligao enter final with a bang

NT NETWORK

Anjuna

Saligao Sporting entered the final of the Anjuna Gymkhana Cup 2019 as they registered a commanding 5-1 win over Goan Warriors in the semi-final match, played at Anjuna Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

Though Saligao managed to hammer the Thivim side by a huge margin, it was Warriors who opened the scoring first in the 10th minute when Saligao defender made a misspass in the danger area where Warriors’ forward Prajot Arabekar made a simple tap-in to put his side ahead.

The rest of the session witnessed midfield play as the Thivim side enjoyed a slender lead at the halftime.

On crossing over, Saligao found the equaliser in the 46th minute when Jason Monteiro’s perfect header from close finished into the net.

It was just two minutes from the equaliser when Saligao took the lead as Blaize D’Cruz sparkling shot from just inside the box beat the Warriors’ custodian before entering the goal to make it 2-1.

A few minutes later, Jason scored his second and team’s third when he made a darting run before finishing the ball in the net to put Saligao on the driver seat.

Saligao further inflated their lead in the 65th minute when Michael Dias danced passed three Warriors’ defender and clinically placed the ball into the back of the nylons.

Three minutes later, Jason completed his hat-trick and scored the fifth for his side to book the place in the finals.