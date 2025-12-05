Sanchar Saathi helped recover 60 stolen phones: South Goa SP

NT Reporter | Margao

South Goa Superintendent of Police Tikam Singh Verma said the central government’s Sanchar Saathi app is proving immensely beneficial in identifying stolen or lost mobile devices, as complainants can directly enter their details on the platform.

“If any individual encounters difficulties in entering their information on the portal, the Goa Police will provide assistance. Through the utilisation of this app, we successfully recovered a total of 60 stolen and lost mobile phones, returning them to their rightful owners,” he told reporters.

Verma there is a sub-portal on which people can ascertain their connections, including the number of SIM cards associated with them, by entering their Aadhaar card number and UPI.

He said that the Chakshu portal helps identify fraudulent calls and that another sub-portal allows verification of second-hand mobile devices to check whether they have been reported as stolen.