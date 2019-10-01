Sancoale panchayat won’t clear PDA files till panch gets membership in MPDA

There’s tussle going in between the Sancoale panchayat and Mormugao Planning and Development authority. Sancoale Panchayat wants Sarpanch or a panch to be a member of MPDA committee. If MPDA does not agree to this, the Sancoale panchayat has decided not clear any PDA files in its jurisdiction.

Sancoale Panchayat on Monday adopted a resolution on this. Sancoale Sarpanch Girish Pillai alleged that the Sancoale Panchayat was being sidelined. The Sarpanch should have automatically been nominated in the MPDA committee as panchayat is generating revenue more than 50 crores, was the thought process. The MPDA chairman says he will discuss this issue with the Chief Minister.

