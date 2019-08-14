Sand dunes along South Goa coast take severe beating

NT NETWORK

Benaulim

The incessant rains and gusty winds not only uprooted many trees across Salcete, last week, but also resulted in the sand dunes along the coastal belt of the taluka taking a severe beating.

Large parts of the sand dunes across the South Goa coast, from Colva up to Cavelossim, are seen washed away, thereby exposing the roots of vegetation that had grown over it.

With the sea becoming very rough, in some areas of Benaulim and Colva, bags filled with sand that were used to keep water away from the shacks during the tourist season were also washed

away.

Coconut trees planted along the coast, especially, those near Sernabatim are in a precarious state as the sand has been eroded, leaving the roots exposed.

The houses and other structures along the coast have also had to face the fury of the rains with fencing and retaining walls collapsing at many places.

Fishing activity along the coast has taken a hit due to the adverse weather conditions.

Traditional fishermen too have chosen to stay away from the sea.

“We can’t take our rampon out to the sea because it is still very rough. This time, last year, we had a large prawn catch. This year, the situation is completely opposite,” said a fisherman from Benaulim.