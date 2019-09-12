Sangodd Utsav at Cumbharjua

NT BUZZ

Residents of Marcel, Cumbharjua and surrounding areas came together to celebrate the annual Sangodd Utsav at the Cumbharjua canal. On the occasion, devotees carried their Ganesh idols for immersion over the canal in a parade of floats.

A total of 12 groups participated in the festival this year. As per tradition, the festival began with the invocation of goddess Shantadurga Kumbharjuvekarin. Different floats depicting scenes from mythology assembled on boats as the audience which had gathered in hundreds on both sides of the bank looked on. The festival concluded with the immersion of the Ganesh idols. Also present were Cumbharjua sarpanch Nishita Gawde and ZP member Mahima Dessai among others.