Sanjith says traffic streamlining, garbage management will be his priorities

Panaji: Stating that there is a need to tighten the general administration at the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), Sanjith Rodrigues, who took additional charge as the CCP Commissioner on Monday, said that traffic streamlining in the city and garbage management are two of the issues he would like to handle on a priority basis.

Rodrigues, who is currently serving as the project director of District Rural Development Agency (North) is back as the CCP Commissioner after a period of four years.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, the CCP Commissioner said that he already had a meeting with the Mayor Uday Madkaikar and discussed with him the modalities of the proposed pay parking along some city roads, to be implemented from October.

“Pay parking is just one of the aspects of streamlining traffic in the city. In fact, proper pedestrian access to people, that is human movement is also a part of this exercise, and we forget it many times,” Rodrigues added, pointing out, “Pedestrianisation and proper walking pavements is one area we would like to improve.”

“Furthermore, wherever there are critical junctions along the road, their manning – either manual or signal-supported – is very important,” he observed, noting that such measures would bring relief to the public moving on the roads.

It was also informed that the traffic cell of the police department and the Corporation can co-ordinate in a much better way, for streamlining the city traffic.

Referring to the decision of the Corporation to stop collection of garbage from the 5-star hotels as well as large housing colonies under its jurisdiction from mid-October, the CCP Commissioner said that decentralised garbage management has been always the ultimate aim of Corporation’s solid waste management policy.

“In fact, we had started implementing this policy by setting up 100 decentralised composting stations around the city,” he recalled, pointing out, “Many of them are presently not working, and we have to revive some of them, keeping in mind the change in technologies.”

“I would also like to state that if we can use available commercial waste for biomethanation, then gas would be available to the concerned commercial unit,” Rodrigues maintained, observing that it would be a cyclic resource management, giving back gas to the particular organisation.

“It is very much possible,” he noted, revealing that the CCP would work on certain model examples, which would exhibit how the decentralised biomethanation units could be set up, wherever commercial waste is generated.

Sanjith will help speed up devpt, says Babush

Panaji: Stating that Sanjith Rodrigues, the new Commissioner of the Corporation of the City of Panaji, knows Panaji like the back of his hand, the city MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate observed that this would very much help in speeding up the city development as well as solving the problems faced by the capital city.

A panel supported by Monserrate presently rules the city council. “Since the CCP is a local body, it is natural that a local person like Rodrigues understands it more clearly,” Monserrate maintained, pointing out that a local person can also converse with the local people more effectively as compared to the IAS officers, who earlier held the post. “It is a positive sign for the city, and I thank the Chief Minister for this appointment,” he concluded while expressing confidence that the city would be cleaner and better place in the future.