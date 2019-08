Gaude along with officials of Sanjivanee conducted an inspection of the factory and directed them to submit a report within 5 days.

There was unrest among the sugarcane farmers after news that the Sanjivanee sugarcane factory might shut down.

There were also talks that the sugar factory could be closed down.

Cooperation Minister Govind Gawade had said in assembly that it was not possible to start the factory in November.