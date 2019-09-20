Sanjivani factory will not be shut down forever at any cost: Govind

Ponda: Expressing chances of a ‘break in the operation’ of the Sanjivani sugar factory, during this year’s crushing season, the Co-operation Minister Govind Gaude said that state’s lone sugar factory won’t be shut down forever at any cost, but the government is unsure about its operation during this season.

“Government has fixed a meeting of sugarcane farmers, workers and factory management on Saturday (September 21) at factory premises at Dharbandora, and by next week a decision over the operation of the factory for the season will be declared by the government,” the Minister said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a ghumat-aarti programme held at Ponda.

Explaining further, Gaude said that “estimated cost of the factory’s maintenance for the season is around Rs 6 crore, which will run only for three months. And, the expected returns from such a huge investment are very less. Instead of spending such a huge amount on factory maintenance, the government can settle the issue of farmers and workers using the same.”

“Considering it, the government is thinking about giving a break to the factory this season,” hinted Gaude adding that “even if the government takes a break for the season considering the maintenance cost and its viability, government will take care of the sugarcane farmers and also the workers for the season.”

“The machinery at the 46-year-old Sanjivani factory at Dharbandora is very old and needs to be completely replaced. Even experimenting with new products of sugarcane and others needs new machinery. So, instead of spending cores of rupees on maintenance of old machinery, it is better to invest in new one, and the government is thinking like that,” Gaude explained.

It may be recalled that the during the recent Assembly session, Gaude had stated that “the government is presently studying the feasibility of continuing with the state-owned Sanjivani sugar factory, which has registered a total loss of Rs 101.22 crore and after receiving a review of the same from a consultant, within a period of a month, related decision would be reached.”

He had also stated that “the government is examining the options of renovating/ upgrading the factory, constructing a new one, or shutting it down forever. It would not be possible to reopen the factory in November, later this year, for crushing of sugarcane, and the government will have to examine if the problem of the sugarcane cultivators could be resolved by providing some subsidies.”

Following this, the sugarcane farmers across the state had demanded continuation of the operation of the factory and also had threatened to agitate.

The Cooperation Minister along with others held a series of meetings with the farmers and factory management to examine the exact situation at the factory.

And, that had given some hopes to the farmers as well as the workers that the factory may be operated for the upcoming season.