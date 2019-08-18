Sanket, Dwayne brace hand comfortable win for Pilerne

NT NETWORK

Anjuna

Pilerne Sports Club continued their winning streak as they registered a commanding 4-1 win over St. Anthony’s Sport Club Marna in the Anjuna Gymkhana Cup 2019 match, played at Anjuna Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

The match was just 3 minutes young when the Marna side opened the scoring as Vipul Pednekar brilliantly sent the ball in the net to put his side ahead. Trailing by a goal in the early minutes, frustrated Pilerne were reduced to a ten men when Sidhant Naik argued with referee who without any hesitation showed him the Red Card.

However, Pilerne managed to find the equaliser in the 13th minute when Sanket Jotkar’s powerful strike brushed Marna’s keeper before finishing in the net making it 1-1.

Despite being a man down, Pilerne took the lead in the 27th minute through Dwayne Britto to make it 2-1 at halftime. On crossing over, both the players completed their braces as Sanket scored a beautiful goal in the 43rd minute, whereas Dwayne’s 49th minute strike sealed the deal for the Pilerne.