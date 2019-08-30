Breaking News

Sardinha holds meeting with district collector

August 30, 2019 Goa News 5 Views

NT NETWORK

Margao

Member of Parliament (MP)  South Goa,  Francisco  Sardinha, on Thursday  held a meeting with the  district Collector and other officials and discussed on a few new projects to be taken up  under the  MPLADS  in South Goa.

“Today, I discussed a few of the new proposals,  including  a  playground  and sanctioning of  computers to the schools,” he said after the  half hour  meeting.

This is the second meeting of Sardinha  after being elected as the MP with the  district Collector.

The district Collector  Ajit Roy informed that  the MP discussed new  proposals and also examined the three pending projects of the former MP Narendra Sawaikar.  

“I have asked the PWD engineers to  give status of these  projects, since it is the executing authority,” he said. Roy informed that  MP promised to  identify the village  for him to be taken up under the  Sansaad Adharsh  Gram Yojana soon.

