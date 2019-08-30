Sardinha holds meeting with district collector

NT NETWORK

Margao

Member of Parliament (MP) South Goa, Francisco Sardinha, on Thursday held a meeting with the district Collector and other officials and discussed on a few new projects to be taken up under the MPLADS in South Goa.

“Today, I discussed a few of the new proposals, including a playground and sanctioning of computers to the schools,” he said after the half hour meeting.

This is the second meeting of Sardinha after being elected as the MP with the district Collector.

The district Collector Ajit Roy informed that the MP discussed new proposals and also examined the three pending projects of the former MP Narendra Sawaikar.

“I have asked the PWD engineers to give status of these projects, since it is the executing authority,” he said. Roy informed that MP promised to identify the village for him to be taken up under the Sansaad Adharsh Gram Yojana soon.