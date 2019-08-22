Sarzora VP writes to sub-registrar asking not to register sale deed

Sarzora: Sarzora panchayat has dashed a letter to the sub-registrar of south asking not to register any sale deed concerning the controversial low-lying fields and orchids in C-Band after the matter re-surfaced as villagers raised concern that illegal plots were being allegedly made and sold by the promoters.

The village had seen widespread protests after the town and country planning department had provisionally granted approval for conversion of 28,000 square metres of low-lying fields and orchid land at Sarzora which acts as a catchment area for rain water drained from the hills at Sarzora-Paroda.

The panchayat had also called a special gram sabha to discuss the matter and unanimously decided to object to the conversion of the land as it would result in large scale flooding in the village and submit the objections to town and country planning department.

Bowing to the pressure from the villagers, former minister for town and country planning Vijai Sardessai had announced that the department had withdrawn the controversial NoC for conversion of land based on the opposition from the villagers.

However, the sarpanch Sabita Mascarenhas said that the TCP had announced the dropping of conversion for C-Band. The panchayat has not received any communication despite making several written requests for details of the minutes of the meeting for dropping the conversion of the 28000 square metres of land.

She said that as the uncertainty over conversion of land in question continues, apprehensions have now surfaced that the promoters have started making illegal plots and selling them which has now prompted the panchayat to write to the sub-registrar not to register any sale deed for the said controversial land.

She informed that the panchayat has also sought that the office of sub-registrar should inform the panchayat about any sale deed pertaining to the controversial survey number 97/1.

Further she said that the panchayat has also resolved to publish newspaper advertisements warning prospective buyers not to purchase the land in question, adding that, the panchayat has once again written to the town and country planning department about the same.