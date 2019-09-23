Savoir Faire Media emerges winner at Goa round of Tata Crucible quiz

Team B&C/ NT

Savoir Faire Media emerged victorious at the Goa edition of the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2019. The Savoir Faire team comprised Rajiv D’silva and Harshvardhan Bhatkuly.

A total of 38 teams battled it out in the city level finale for the top honors Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, held at Vivanta, Panaji. D’silva and Bhatkuly took home a cash prize of Rs. 75,000* and will compete in the zonal round to qualify for the national finale. Josyula Krishnmurthi and Aniruddha Sengupta from Splash Communications were the runners-up winning a cash prize of Rs. 35,000. The theme for the Goa round was Industry 4.0. Noted quizmaster Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the quiz. Jaikant Shroff, general manager, Vivanta, Panaji was the chief guest at the

competition.

The sixteenth edition of the Tata Crucible Corporate quiz is traversing 25 cities, with four zonal rounds leading to the grand national finale in Mumbai. The winners of the national finals will receive a grand prize of Rs five lakh along with the coveted Tata Crucible trophy.

The prizes for this edition are being supported by Tata Cliq.