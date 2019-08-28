Sawant exhorts panchayats on ODF dream

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought cooperation of all the village panchayats to make Goa an open defecation free state.

In a letter written on August 26 to sarpanchas of all village panchayats, Sawant said the state government has been making sincere efforts to achieve the ODF status under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) of the Union ministry of Jal Shakti.

As a first step to achieve the status, the work of installation of community toilets, wherever required, has been entrusted to the Goa Waste Management Corporation with the deadline of August 31, he said.

Sawant said the panchayats directorate has already received applications for constructing individual toilets for the households without toilets under the state government scheme, and the work will be taken up for these individual toilets.

However, priority now is to build community toilets as fast as possible so as to achieve the coveted ODF status.

“It will be a matter of pride for the state to achieve the ODF (status)… Goa is one of the few states which are yet to achieve the ODF status. For achieving this feat, I solicit the active support and cooperation of the village panchayats,” he exhorted.