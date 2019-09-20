Sawant holds Janata Darbaar, assures relief for contract workers

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued instructions to the concerned departments to resolve the issue of regularisation of contractual employees who have completed more than five years of service.

Hundreds of contractual employees and labourers working in different departments including in PWD met the Chief Minister on Thursday during his Janata Darbaar held at assembly complex in Porvorim.

Sawant has also directed the officials to find a solution so as to continue the services of other contract employees whose contracts have expired, but who have not completed five years.

The Chief Minister attended to around 700 people and heard their grievances during the Janata Darbaar.

Sawant also said that many people came out with issues of their works pending at talathi and mamlatdar levels besides the matters of tenancy and mundkarial cases was also brought to his notice.

He said that necessary directions were issued to the concerned government departments to resolve the issues of the citizens at the earliest.