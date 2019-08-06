Sawant: no more public consultations on draft CZMP

Panaji: Stating that there was ‘no need’ to hold public consultation meetings on the controversial draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) 2011, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday appealed to the people to submit their suggestions and objections latest by August 31, 2019.

“What we intend to do is in the interest of the state. We have no intention to put anyone in trouble. If we have to carry out further development then it is extremely important to have a CZMP in place,” said Sawant in the state assembly while speaking during a calling attention motion moved by Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar. Sawant has urged the people to submit their suggestions and objection with regards to the draft CZMP in writing either to the Coastal Regulatory Authority or to the Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral by August 31.

Informing that there will be no further public consultation hearing by the state environment department in remaining talukas, Sawant assured that the suggestions and objections raised by the people will be considered by the concerned authorities.

Cabral has been facing stiff opposition from the local Goans and NGOs as the plan prepared by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management is said to be ‘faulty’.