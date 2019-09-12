Sawant not meeting Yediyurappa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that as of now there is no proposal of a meeting between him and his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa to discuss the Mhadei water dispute

Sawant told media persons that he has no confirmation on the appointment sought by the Karnataka Chief Minister.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa had spelt out his plans to meet Sawant to discuss the Mhadei water dispute. He had told media persons in Bengaluru that his office had sought an appointment of his Goa counterpart.

Union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi, who is a member of Parliament from Karnataka, had suggested that the Chief Ministers of both the states should meet for exploring a negotiated settlement to the Mhadei dispute.

However, the Opposition leader Digambar Kamat and MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar have opposed any move on out-of-court settlement in the dispute.

The Karnataka government is not happy with the award given by the Mahadayi (Mhadei) Water Disputes Tribunal on August 14, 2018. The neighbouring state has approached the Supreme Court against the order passed by the tribunal, seeking clarifications.

Time and again the Goa government has disfavoured out-of-court settlement to the Mhadei dispute.