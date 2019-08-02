Sawant on Indian panel for visit to Russian city

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be part of the high-level delegation of the central government led by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, which will visit the Russian city Vladivostok, later this month.

The delegation will leave on August 12 and during the visit, India-Russia cooperation in various sectors will be on its agenda for discussions, besides paving the way for the expansion on Indian presence in the region.

Vladivostok is the administrative centre of Far Eastern Federal District of Russia, and not far from Russia’s borders with China and North Korea.

The delegation will include four other Chief Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, besides Sawant. They are Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra) and Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana).

During the visit, the five BJP-ruled states are expected to sign the respective MoUs in various areas including petroleum and natural gas, tourism, infrastructure, renewable energy, agriculture including contract farming and food processing.

The visit of the delegation is ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vladivostok, as scheduled from September 4 to 6, for participation at the Eastern Economic Forum and 20th edition of the annual summit to balance China’s expanding presence in the resource rich region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is keen to expedite development and economic projects in the Russian Far East, a region that serves as Moscow’s outreach to the Indo-Pacific region.