SC Davorlim upset hosts St Sebastian UC on way to final

Scoring once in either half, Sporting Club of Davorlim registered a well-deserved 2-0 win against hosts St Sebastian Union Club and entered the finals of 7th St Sebastian Union Football Tournament played at St John, the Baptist grounds, Benaulim on Friday.

Attacking medio Agnelo Colaco scored both the goals for SC Davorlim as he struck in the 26th minute of the first half and then in the 59th minute of the second half.

Attacking with gusto right from the start of the proceedings, SC Davorlim had the upper hand as with the Benaulim lads falling into the defensive mode for most part of play.

Starting the match in the right perspective, SC Davorlim made it amply clear that they meant business and would in no way succumb to any pressure — be it from the local supporters or their rivals who were pinned down in their own territory for long

spells.

SC Davorlim midfield consisting of Robinson Colaco, Joel Colaco, Jaison Valles and Agnelo Coalco worked well in tandem, creating several goal-bound moves in both the sessions.

SC Davorlim defence also gave a good account of themselves clearing the ball to safety in quick time and then overlapping to create pressure over the opponents.

Hosts St Sebastian UC, on the other hand, were bereft of any plan as such and simply preferred to either play the ball among themselves or send some shots which had no impact at all. Benaulim team’s moves were rather haphazard and the presence of experienced Nicholas Rodrigues in their ranks could not be of much help.

After several tries, SC Davorlim went into the lead when Joel Colaco raced down the flank and passed the ball to better-placed Agnelo Colaco, who sent the ball to the far end of the rival nets, past the bewildered Swisfon Da Silva.

St Sebastian UC thereafter managed to stitch some good moves, but only for a while with SC Davorlim taking over.

In the second session, St Sebastian UC tried to find the mark through Nicholas Rodrigues who was heavily marked and as such the team had to depend on other striker in Rody Fernandes, whose efforts were saved by Davorlim keeper V Figueredo.

Just ten minutes before the final hooter, SC Davorlim made the issue safe when Agnelo Colaco completed his brace with an elegant effort that gave no chance at all to the rival keeper.